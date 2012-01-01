



HELPING THE CHILDREN — Coalgate Masonic Lodge 211 and the Coalgate Police Department joined together once again to raise funds for a worthy cause – Christmas presents for Coal County children. With the help of the Masons and volunteers, a barbecue dinner sponsored by the Coalgate Police Department raised $7,000 for Jesus’ Toy Box sponsored by Cornerstone Praise and Worship Center. The 2016 event provided gifts for approximately 255 children. From left (front) – Lodge Master Chris Horn, Kenzi Pebworth, Coalgate Chief of Police Kenny Pebworth; (back) – Bob Horn, Russ Waller, Jerry Haworth, and Dewayne Spears. See more pictures from the Jesus' Toy Box event in this week's Coalgate Record Register!

