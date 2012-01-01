



The Tupelo Tigers pose with their Tupelo (STAR) Tournament 3rd place trophy Saturday evening, January 21. The Tigers defeated 2A Konawa Monday night, 62-50, were defeated by #4 ranked Class A New Lima, 52-70, on Thursday, and played Class 2A Coalgate Saturday afternoon in the 3rd place bracket. The Tigers won that game, 69-57. Shown from left (standing) - Garrett Fowler, Fisher Parker, Braydon Pardue (hands on knees), Brady Benedict, Seth Foreman, Twan Yellowfish, Micheal Moralez, Blake Pendleton, Chris Lester, James Beach, Jacob Martinez, Ethan Norfleet; (squatting) - Luke Leland, Bry Bratcher, Austin Vick, Tyler Waters, Christian McLean.

