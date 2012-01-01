



Welcome, friends, to the

Coalgate Record Register website

COAL COUNTY OFFICERS SWORN IN — Associate District Judge D. Clay Mowdy administers oaths of office to three Coal County elected officials the morning of January 3, 2017. From left, they include Eugina Loudermilk who begins her fourth term as County Clerk, LaDonna Flowers who begins her first term as Court Clerk, and Bryan Jump who begins his second term as Sheriff. This swearing-in ceremony seems to be a historical event for Coal County. As far as can be determined, this was a first for two sisters (Eugina Loudermilk and LaDonna Flowers) to be sworn into office on the same date.

The Coalgate Record Register is located at

602 East Lafayette

Coalgate, OK 74538

The Record Register is available in print and now online.







Not a member yet? Subscribe to the ONLINE EDITION below: